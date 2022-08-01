News of Interest Aug. 2022

UN warns humanity ‘one miscalculation away from nuclear annihilation’…
US Aircraft Carrier, Amphibious Assault Ships Operating Near Taiwan…
It May Be Too Late to Stop Monkeypox Becoming Endemic…
US cases hit 5,189…
Global Map…
Pakistan forces India to buy F-35 jets from U.S.: Japanese Think Tank
‘Absolutely no way’: Khan on question about Arif Naqvi…
Earth records shortest day ever; Planet ‘spinning faster’…
August to offer wide array of astronomy events…
CNN: PELOSI GOING…
TAIWAN READIES FOR CONFLICT…
CHINA MILITARY WARNING…
MISSILE STRIKE VIDEO…
Musk Father Insists He Isn’t Proud of Him…
Tells Elon to Take Diet Pills…
Invasion of Ukraine Widens Spiritual Rifts Among Christians…
As Kremlin squeezes gas supplies, Germany falling back on coal…
Trump buried Ivana at club for tax break?
MAG: Trump Lawyers Preparing Legal Defenses Against Criminal Charges…
Friendships key to upward mobility?
Tech billionaire Larry Ellison rises to top of Republican donors…
Self-Driving Truck Accident Draws Attention to Safety…
Digital Danger: Harmful Health Effects From Blue Light Worsen With Age…