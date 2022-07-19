Stay Home Stay Home:سر یہ اسٹے ہوم کا مطلب کیا ہوتا ہے سر (Video)

Homeless do not live, merely exist; life envisaged by Constitution is unknown to them. They are “hounded by poverty and penury” -like the slum dwellers who do not stay there out of choice.

روزمرہ کا ذریعہ معاش ‘گھر سے’ جہاں بھی وہ خاندان کے ساتھ ہو یا اس کے بغیر

The poor and and the homeless vendors ‘stay home’, as they have no choice; they must earn their daily livelihood ‘from home’ wherever it may be with or without the family. They work from home! For them, the institutional narrative push to ‘stay home stay home’ draws mixed emotions.

بے گھر نہیں رہتے، محض موجود ہوتے ہیں۔ آئین کی طرف سے تصور کردہ زندگی ان کے لئے نامعلوم ہے. وہ “غربت اور تنگدستی میں گھرے ہوئے ہیں” – جیسے کچی آبادیوں میں رہنے والے جو اپنی پسند سے نہیں رہتے ہیں۔

غریب اور بے گھر دکاندار ‘گھر میں رہیں’ کیونکہ ان کے پاس کوئی چارہ نہیں ہے، اور انہیں ‘گھر سے’ روزی روٹی کمانا چاہیے۔ وہ گھر سے کام کرتے ہیں!

ان کے لیے ادارہ جاتی بیانیہ ان پر ‘گھر میں رہنے’ پر زور دیتا ہے، ملے جلے جذبات کو اپنی طرف متوجہ کرتا ہے