News, Views, Pics and Videos of Interest

New, Views, Pics, of Interest (NOI) Tuesday May 31, 2022:

Sharif admin. seizes thousands of shipping containers to stop Khan’s march…

‘Khan more dangerous than terrorists’…

PTI prepared to deal with obstacles. says Khan

Why China Is Miles Ahead in Pacific Race for Influence…

Suicide takes more military lives than combat, especially among women…

Pope’s Secret Back Channel to Hitler…

Homeless at gates of DISNEY…

Gas prices hit ANOTHER record on Monday…

More homes coming on market for sale…

GALLUP: PESSIMISM GROWING…

BIDEN’S ANTI-GUN TIRADE…

‘NO-RATIONAL BASIS’ FOR 9MM PISTOLS…

Kamala calls for ‘assault weapons ban’…

Supreme Court justice’s solution: Repeal Second Amendment…

Report: America has already suffered 11 mass shootings this Memorial Day weekend…

Dr. Fauci warns Roger Williams University graduates about ‘normalization of untruth’…

Who may benefit from climate change? Rattlesnakes, study suggests…

Mona Lisa left unharmed but smeared in cake; Climate protest stunt…

Protected by bulletproof glass…

Ukraine suffers on battlefield while pleading for U.S. arms…

Kremlin Cuts Dutch Gas…

Finland Is Set for NATO—if Turkey Plays Ball…

Is war shifting in Russia’s favor?

FACEBOOK paying $397 to a million people after privacy breach…

Israeli nationalists chant ‘Death to Arabs’ in Jerusalem march…

Tensions rise…

Christian nationalism on the rise…

Why is Iran showing off secret drone base?

Israelis in Turkey told to leave over ‘concrete’ Tehran threat…

Turkey’s recurring currency nightmare strikes again…

Khan denies knowing of Ukraine invasion ahead of Putin summit…

PTV anchor part of delegation to Israel terminated…

Boy ‘kidnapped by stepgrandmother’ for Rs100m ransom recovered from Lahore…

Pak economy sleepwalking from crisis to crisis…

Surreal story behind mysterious alien landmark near Joshua Tree…

In Colombia election, leftist candidate could make history…

Former guerilla closes in on presidency…

Biden Running Out of Options to Tame Soaring Gas Prices…

Chickens Getting More Pricey From Manhattan to Malaysia…

SECRET TO LONG LIFE: WALK!

Inside race to master supersonic air travel…

Inside US military’s vast but rarely seen art collection…

Netanyahu comeback becoming more likely?

Radical Leftwing Plans To Blockade Supreme Court…

Iran seizes 2 Greek tankers in Persian Gulf, tensions spike…

Ship expands Iran Revolutionary Guard’s reach to new waters…

Khan says he ended Azadi March to avert bloodshed…

Will return in 6 days if fresh elections not called…

‘Pakistan doesn’t rule out oil, wheat import from Russia’…

Will Colombia Elect First Leftist Leader?

Shake US ties…

Davos paints gloomy world picture…

History haunts global elites…

Turmoil of pandemic, war…

Pakistani man held for biting off uncle’s ear…

Indian girl puts hand in fan after parents refuse to buy expensive smartphone…

Documents Reveal Secret U.S. Plans for Apocalyptic Scenarios…

NY giving talking robots to elderly for companions…

Western powers sound alarm on China plan for South Pacific…

Fears of invasion have Taiwanese civilians taking up target practice…

Blinken Warns of Communist Dominance…

German Chancellor: ‘The world is at a turning point’…

Putin can’t be allowed to win war, Germany says…

Russian Economy Tanking — but Ruble Soaring…

Guns now leading cause of death for American children…

Israel Is Afraid of Palestinian Funerals…

BBC to axe 1,000 jobs in digital transformation…

Real estate frenzy is over!

HARD TIMES: 2 In 3 Trying To Keep Financial Struggles Secret…

FEDS: Fake Army general scammed multiple women out of $1M…

Violence rises as employees fight back against shoplifters, thieves…

Khan Waves Pakistan Flag to Symbolize ‘Freedom March’…

An Old Video Clip on Khan…

Balochistan wildfire put out with Iran’s help…

‘India Waging Proxy War Against China -in Balochistan’…

Homeless man set on fire sleeping under Trump Tower in Chicago…

TWITTER to pay $150 million fine over deceptively collected data…

‘How to Murder Your Husband’ author convicted of murdering husband…

Russia Ready to Annex Breakaway Territories…

Pentagon to send troops to protect US Embassy in Kyiv…

KISSINGER: Ukraine must give Russia territory…

Saudi finalizing extension of $3bn deposit to Pakistan…

BIDEN NEGOTIATING HISTORIC SAUDI-ISRAEL DEAL…

ERDOGAN: Turkey to launch military operations on its southern borders…

Says he’ll no longer talk to Greek PM…

Police use-of-force: Biden admin. updating guidelines on George Floyd anniversary…

Trump may get even more dangerous after losing his GOP kingmaker status: columnist

Judge blocks auction sale of long-lost ‘Wizard of Oz’ dress, worn by Judy Garland onscreen…

SCHOOL SLAUGHTER: 19 DEAD IN TX…

Worst since Sandy Hook…

FBI reports 50% jump in events…

DEMS DEMAND GUN CONTROL…

BIDEN: I’M SICK AND TIRED OF IT… VIDEO…

Deadliest school massacre in history took place 95 years ago…

Americans becoming LESS supportive of punishing Moscow…

Russia Winning From Food Crisis?

Putin’s Own Men Discussing Who Will Replace Him…

Dream of ‘New World Order’…

Senior Israeli lawmaker warns of ‘religious war’ over Jerusalem moves…

Elite Iranian Colonel Assassinated by Mystery Gunmen on Motorbikes…

MONKEYPOX SPREADING THROUGH SEX?

WHO WARNS AGAINST MASS GATHERINGS…

NEXT VAX PUSH…

Covid Lockdowns Created A New Billionaire — Every 30 Hours!

Pentagon seizes reporter’s phone during official travel…

‘Incomprehensible’…

Birdocracy: Noisy jackdaws take ‘vote’ before flying…

Biden says USA would intervene militarily if China invades Taiwan…

Curfew in Jersey Shore town after wild TIKTOK party spirals out of control…

Fly me to the Moon: USA, Japan aim for lunar landing…

Russia bans 963 Americans from country, including Biden, late John McCain…

App Predicts Heart Failure — From Sound Of Voice…

At least 8 dead, 250,000 without power after storm rips through Canada…

Khan with supporters to march peacefully on Islamabad on May 25…

…against ‘imported govt’

…press for new elections

Govt. warns of action if marchers head to capital with ‘intent to cause anarchy’…

Two Pakistani-Spanish sisters shot dead for ‘honor’ in Gujrat village…

‘We are going to die’: Food shortages add to Sri Lanka’s woes…

Kill Japan’s elderly? Movie probes chilling idea…

Thousands of negative Beijing residents sent to quarantine…

Global leaders warn of economic dangers as crises multiply…

AUSTRALIA MOVES LEFT…

$5 Trillion ‘Wealth Shock’ Cracking American Nest Eggs…

The Doom Spiral of Pernicious Polarization…

Digital Currency Might Have Insider Trading Problem…

Russia will cut off natural gas exports to Finland Saturday…

The Russian Orthodox Leader at Core of Putin Ambitions…

WORLD HEADLINES…

Bush Dynasty, Influence Fading, Pins Hopes on Last Stand in TX…

Republicans fear angry Trump ‘could sabotage his party again’…

Khan hints at turning Islamabad long march into prolonged sit-in…

Film-makers urge France to face up to colonial past…

Albanese would become first with non-Anglo or Celtic surname to be prime minister…

Coca-Cola Suspends its Business in Russia…

Pakistan proposes to expand, include Turkey in the multibillion-dollar Pak China Economic Corridor (CPEC)…

“Saudis had been waiting for viable investment opportunities in Pakistan…”

Archbishop bars Pelosi from Holy Communion over abortion support…

Religious pro-choicers say God on their side…

The Cult of Winston Churchill…

Biden’s approval dips to lowest of presidency…

Bezos preparing run for office?

MUSK ACCUSED OF SEX HARASSMENT…

Dem pessimism deepens…

Joe goes 100 days without media interview…

China launches South Sea drills…

Pentagon quietly urging Taiwan to follow Ukraine playbook…

Tech stocks mired in longest weekly losing streak since dot-com bust…

TESLA’s golden moment over?

Rich and powerful descend on Davos…

Inside Epstein’s New Mexico ranch…

World’s oldest man to throw 113rd birthday party!

Origin of possible alien signal narrowed down…

AI may be searching you for guns next time out in public…

Russia to build ’12 new military bases’ in response to NATO expansion…

Paves way to sign up over-40s for army…

Trump and Biden Let Afghanistan Collapse…

Sri Lanka closes schools and limits work amid fuel shortage…

Jan. 6 committee has photo evidence from inside the White House…

Senate approves new $40B aid package for Ukraine…

NASA engineers investigate Voyager 1 spacecraft data mystery…

Better to quit govt than jack up prices, Maryam says…

Bilawal defends Imran Khan’s Moscow visit…

…in U.S.

Why Mir Jafar and Mir Sadiq are vilified in Pakistan’s political discourse…

PMLN-led Govt. starts working on electoral reforms…

…bans imports of all non-essential luxury goods

Pakistan on the verge of bankruptcy?

Massive Surge in Imports and Consumption ‘Accelerated’ Growth Rate…

Vast swath of USA at risk of summer blackouts…

POLL: INFLATION, POLARIZATION TOP ISSUES…

Gas pumps reprogrammed for $10-a-gallon!

Chicken wings for $34?

Age of Scarcity Begins…

GOOGLE says close to achieving ‘human-level’ AI…

Brain-Altering Parasite Makes Infected People Appear More Attractive To Others…

Deepfakes can fool biometric checks used by banks…

WALL STREET BLOODBATH…

DOW -1164…

Could Be Lost Decade for Market…

The Fed’s $2.7 trillion mortgage problem…

China Warns USA ‘Dangerous Situation’ Forming Over Taiwan…

Aircraft Carrier Spotted Off Taiwan…

NKorea weapons threat casts shadow on Biden visit…

RUSSIAN NUKES TO BORDER…

3 Scenarios for How Putin Could Actually Use…

MCDONALD’S to permanently leave Russia…

Hawaii losing war with ‘aggressive’ feral chickens…

A former SSG commando appointed Khan’s chief security officer…

Istanbul key ‘character’ in former British diplomat’s new novel…

Judges accused of sex discrimination, bullying, internal survey shows…

Americans feeling more pain at pump…

West’s Scramble for Gas Could Enrich and Empower Tiny Qatar…

Putin sees no threat from NATO expansion, warns against military build-up…

Finns Show Up for Conscription. Russians Dodge It…

Grand jury probe may reveal Trump stole top-secret documents for ‘personal profit’ post-presidency: legal expert

What Kind of Financial Asset is Bitcoin?

WALMART Woos College Grads With $210,000 Future as Store Bosses…

Biden to Redeploy Ground Forces Into Somalia…

Abandoned Places…

AMERICAN PSYCHO…

Buffalo shooter targeted Black neighborhood…

Was inspired by racist theory underpinning global carnage…

Scene like Armageddon…

Terrified shoppers jumped in freezers…

Gov. calls for social media crackdown; ‘Instruments of evil’…

Copycats becoming deadlier… Grim chronology…

UPDATE: One dead, multiple injured in CA church shooting; Taiwanese congregation…

Country will turn into Sri Lanka if Imran Khan is arrested: Sheikh Rasheed

Sri Lanka is the First Domino to Fall in the Face of a Global Debt Crisis…

The situation in Sri Lanka…

Living Beyond Means Syndrome in Pakistan…

Ousted Premier Khan at Sialkot Jalsa: ‘Threat to My Life’…

U.S. Mortgage Rates Jump to 5.27%, Highest Since 2009…

Welcome to Portugal, new expat haven…

Buddhist chaplains on rise in USA…

Thatcher statue egged within hours of being installed…

What’s the Endgame in Ukraine?

Previously neutral Finland wants to join NATO…

CLAIM: Coup to remove ‘cancer stricken’ Putin underway…

RUSSIA LOSES ‘THIRD OF FORCES’ IN UKRAINE…

At least 10 dead in mass shooting at Buffalo supermarket…

‘Like walking onto a horror movie’…

Suspect live-streamed…

COPS: Racially motivated…

‘N****r’ scrawled on his rifle…

Manifesto Rails About Mass Immigration…

Venezuela plans stock sale in break from socialist model…

Stocks longest losing streak since ’01…

Prepare for arrival: Tech pioneer warns of alien invasion…

G7 warns Russia-Ukraine war stoking global food crisis…

‘I will not wear the burqa’: Some Afghan women defy Taliban edict…

Eating chocolate slashes risk of dying young?

PRO-ABORTION PROTESTS ACROSS USA…

CLARENCE THOMAS WARNS END OF SUPREME COURT…

Erdogan opposes letting Finland, Sweden join NATO…

Moscow CUTS electricity…

Veil of secrecy surrounds Jan. 6 subpoenas for Republican lawmakers…

Average Person Feels Good ‘Just 47% Of Time’…

Missing Picasso spotted at home of former Philippines first lady…

The rise and fall — and rise again — of the Philippines’ Marcos family…

Video Shows Israeli Soldiers Beating Pallbearers Carrying Slain Journalist’s Casket…

More violent scenes in Jerusalem…

Probe Launched…

TX Calls for Power Conservation After Six Generators Fail…

Rumors swirl Xi will step down…

U.S. to revamp Alaska forces to prep for Arctic fight…

Dual-national overseas Pakistanis can’t vote anymore…

Sri Lanka’s ruling family in fight for survival -crisis worsens…

NATO’s Philosophers…

US Dollar and Russian Ruble…

UPDATE: Growing share of Covid deaths among vaccinated…

Symptoms can last for YEARS…

Abandoned Places…

EL-ERIAN: USA nearing ‘cost-of-living crisis’…

FEDS COLLECT RECORD TAXES…

APPLE DETHRONED BY SAUDI CO…

Immigration officials created network that can spy on majority of Americans…

AI cameras being deployed across U.S…

Al Jazeera reporter shot dead by Israeli army in West Bank…

Arab world condemns…

Man dies of heart attack — while burying woman he strangled…

Oil up more than 5%, as Russia-EU energy quarrel intensifies…

Shoot-on-sight orders amid further unrest in Sri Lanka…

Dollar crosses Rs190 to create new all-time high…

Russian importers seek deals with India’s smaller firms to sidestep sanctions…

GOOGLE smart glasses translate languages in real time…

BITCOIN IN CRISIS…

COINBASE warns bankruptcy could wipe out user funds…

Crypto market awaits rescue…

AI cameras being deployed across U.S…

Jewelry thief on motorcycle robs women across NYC…

Marcos clan returns to power in the Philippines…

Ex-Coca-Cola chemist sentenced to 14 years for stealing trade secrets for China…

THE BUBBLE BURSTING…

Consumer debt sets record…

AMAZON has lost all of its gains from pandemic…

GAS PRICES ALL-TIME HIGH…

Summer Travel Faces New Hurdle: Inflation…

BIDEN: MAY GET WORSE…

Skipping meals. Racking up debt. Parents squeezed…

Prices Going Up So Fast, Restaurant Using Stickers on Menu!

Dow has dropped more than 4,000 points since the beginning of 2022…

Scientists Detect Biggest Extraterrestrial Earthquake Ever…

Congress to Hold First Open Hearing About UFOs In 50 Years…

Shehbaz is Mir Jaffar and Mir Sadiq: Khan

President or prime minister — who has the power to remove a governor from office?

Nawaz summons emergency meeting, Shehbaz to ‘leave for London’ tonight…

Putin Health rumors swirl…

Oligarch says nuke threat real and Putin’s ‘psychiatric health bad’…

Poised for Chemical Weapons Attack?

Protesters soak ambassador to Poland in red paint…

Biden signs Ukraine lend-lease act into law, expediting military aid…

Senate Passes Bill to Protect Supreme Court Justices’ Families…

Russia’s display of military might is what Donald Trump always dreamed of: experts



While America Slept, China Became Indispensable…

Sri Lanka’s PM resigns after weeks of protests over economic crisis…

NASA to send nudes to space; Attract aliens…

‘Best photo of UFO ever taken’ released by researchers…

Giant ‘claw marks’ spotted on Mars…

Rupee Falls Rapidly Against US Dollar – Because of Overseas Pakistanis and Oil Prices…

…dips to 187.53 against dollar

Khan’s long march ‘to choke country’s main arteries’…

‘Sea of people to remove hurdles en route to Islamabad’…

The cities Americans moved to most…

100 Jews barred from LUFTHANSA flight…

Blood red sky blankets Chinese city…

Despite popularity, taxes on wealthy struggle to find foothold in Congress…

Guardian front page, Monday 9 May 2022:

2 Million British cannot afford to eat every day…

JILL BIDEN UNANNOUNCED IN UKRAINE…

Putin blasts ‘Nazi filth’ in Ukraine in Victory Day remarks…

Our Global Food System Was Already in Crisis. Ukraine War Will Make It Worse…

The Economist Who Believes That Human Ingenuity Will Save the World…

Ousted Khan vows to bring ‘over 3 million people’ to Islamabad…

Keep army out of politics in country’s best interest, warns ISPR

Crops go thirsty across Sindh with canals running bone-dry…

Macron, Inaugurated for Second Term, Faces War in Europe, Social Tensions at Home…

CIA CHIEF: China studying invasion as it eyes Taiwan…

Taliban Impose Head-to-Toe Coverings for Women…

Police arrest man for attacks on synagogue and mosque in Portland…

‘Best photo of UFO ever taken’ released by researches…

Study Shows Eating Only During Day Adds Years To Life…

ESCAPE FROM USA…

WEALTHY BUY SECOND PASSPORTS…

ITALY SEIZES PUTIN YACHT…

Military Drafts Loom Over Europe…

‘Freedom’ Convoys Not Just Protests. They’re Way of Life…

Russia’s prized Moskva warship sunk with anti-ship cruise missiles: CNN

Putin new flagship on fire after missile strike…

US intel helped sink warship?

Pentagon denies helping Ukraine sink Moskva…

Russia says it won’t use nukes in Ukraine, despite threatening rhetoric…

Zahoor’s cartoon, Dawn

Can the political melodrama in Pakistan be called democracy?

Interior minister Sanaullah announces crackdown on ‘immoral’ content on social media…

UK Conservatives lose London strongholds, in blow to Boris Johnson…

More moving out of major cities and opting for southeastern states…

Flight turns back as pilot hadn’t completed flying test…

Bird Flu Outbreak Nears Worst Ever With 37 Million Dead…

Food Prices Near Record…

Baby formula shortage worsens…

Monkey steals key evidence including potential murder weapon to halt trial…

STUDY: Chili Peppers May Hold Key To Beating All Forms Of Cancer…

Daily Serving Of Spinach, Oranges Wards Off Dementia?

Dr. Oz Accused of violating foreign agent law…

Is Nepal Going the Sri Lanka Way?

Property taxes on homes rise to $328 billion…

State Took Her Home Because She Missed $900 in Property Taxes…

Dow plunges 1100 points, wiping out Wednesday’s surge…

STOCK SLAUGHTER…

TECH COLLAPSE…

African students fleeing Ukraine endure hardship in France…

U.S. Intel Helping Ukraine Kill Generals…

Putin practices nuke strikes, chemical attack…

Unexplained attacks inside Russia raise prospect of wider conflict…

Moscow denies plans to declare war on May 9…

Why Has Putin Shown Restraint?

Man opens emergency door, walks on wing after United flight lands in Chicago…

Tom Cruise makes epic helicopter entrance at ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ world premiere…

Qatar Will Help Fund Musk’s Twitter…

America’s Blue-Red Divide About to Get Starker…

Drone swarms can now fly autonomously through thick forest…

Material being prepared for my character assassination: Khan

Says Fox News analyst’s remarks ‘reaffirmation’ of US conspiracy behind his ouster…

Global Systemic Transition Has Accelerated –Using ‘Arsenal of Democracy’…

NOW BLINKEN INFECTED…

Covid deaths top 1 million in USA…

MODERNA $21 billion in ‘vaccine’ sales…

WORLD’S RICHEST MAN TO MAKE USERS PAY TO TWEET?

WORLD HEADLINES…

Hearing takes a bizarre turn as GOP senator asks if new disinfo board will investigate Clinton sleeping with interns…

World lost forest area greater than size of UK in 2021: Report

Biden calls MAGA the ‘most extreme political organization in American history’…

‘Buy now, pay later’ sending TIKTOK generation spiraling into debt…

In Mexico, One Cartel Is Cleared, but Others Storm In…

Army officer convicted in first known virus court-martial…

Gates says Musk could make ‘misinformation’ worse…

Brazil’s Most Popular President Returns From Exile…

Promise to Save Nation…

MODERNA $21 billion in Covid ‘vaccine’ sales…

New York hospitalizations triple in month…

Plastic AND paper bags banned at NJ grocery stores…

Robot chef learns to chew, taste, alter seasoning…

Trade Deficit Widens to Record…

Biden highlights fiscal responsibility…

From coffee to ketchup, retailers seek ‘shields’ as inflation runs riot…

World Hunger to Worsen After Spiking 25%…

China Wants Its Investments in Afghanistan to Be Safer Than in Pakistan…

Ms. Marvel to be Released in Theaters in Pakistan…

Khan Was An Experiment That Went Wrong…

KHAN tweets: Next Eid we will be on the road to Haqeeqi Azadi…

…urges Supreme Court to take action against ‘horse-trading’

‘We will decide best time for elections’: Rana Sanaullah

Khan’s ouster and rebranded democracy…

NOI Tueday May 3, 2022

France on brink of war as Putin ready to ‘tip’ Macron into Ukraine conflict?

Coup rumors grow in Moscow…

Pope Says NATO Started War!

Russian Tycoon Criticized War. Retribution Was Swift…

Ex-KGB Agent: Putin probably suffering from early stages of Dementia…

Now so paranoid ‘can be compared to Stalin’…



Top general visits war front…

400 troops dying a day…



2 Naval Boats Sunk?

More danger than Cuban Missile Crisis…

BOOK: Trump wanted to shoot George Floyd protesters…

‘In the legs or something?’

WINTER IN MAY! 15 inches of snow coats Nebraska…

CDC Tracked Millions of Phones to See If Americans Followed Lockdown Orders…

WORLD HEADLINES

Congress, BJP lock horns over Rahul Gandhi’s viral nightclub video…

Blasphemy case against Imran Khan draws censure….

Bajwa spends Eid with troops at LoC…

Will Pakistan tilts toward Saudi Arabia?

NOT AGAIN! NYC raises covid alert level as new cases surpass threshold…

Kamala Harris finally tests negative…

Biggest Foreign Treasury Buyer Quietly Selling Billions…

Record Number Of Americans Quit Jobs; Openings Surpass Unemployed By 5.6 Million…

Stocks and Bonds Falling in Lockstep at Pace Unseen in Decades…

‘Bubble’ hitting 50% of market, top investor warns…

Another Energy Price Spike: Electric Bills…

Drone carrying guns intercepted flying into Canada…

America flexes maritime muscles; Tests 2,000-pound ‘quicksink’ bomb…

Biden’s Dangerous New Ukraine Endgame: No Endgame…

CIA Chief Met Saudi Crown Prince in Push to Mend Ties…

Holy City or Theme Park? Israel Plans Zip Line for Ancient Jerusalem…

App Test For Brain Diseases Via ‘Eye Selfies’…

Navy Officer Allegedly Forced Recruits to Drink Semen With Fish Sauce…

Climate Change Will Test India, Pakistan Limits Of Human Survival…

Here’s why you should watch these four Pakistani films this Eid ul Fitr…

Become a Joker Instead of Robber (Video)

SONY Refuses Chinese Demand to Scrub Statue of Liberty From ‘SPIDER-MAN’…

STUDY: Direction Your Bed Faces Could Be Making Sick…

So the Republican Party supports forcing women to give birth against their will, but opposes providing childcare, paid leave or healthcare. Got it. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) May 3, 2022

Covid Infection Can Age Brain By 20 Years, Lower IQ Significantly…

Study into mRNA vaccine death rates sends ‘danger signals’…