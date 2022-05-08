News, Views, Pics and Videos of Interest

New, Views, Pics, Videos, Etc. of Interest (NOI) That You Might Have Missed – Includes Select WhatsApp Shares: Sunday May 8, 2022
Macron, Inaugurated for Second Term, Faces War in Europe, Social Tensions at Home…
CIA CHIEF: China studying invasion as it eyes Taiwan…
Taliban Impose Head-to-Toe Coverings for Women…
Police arrest man for attacks on synagogue and mosque in Portland…
‘Best photo of UFO ever taken’ released by researches…
Study Shows Eating Only During Day Adds Years To Life…
ESCAPE FROM USA…
WEALTHY BUY SECOND PASSPORTS…
ITALY SEIZES PUTIN YACHT…
Military Drafts Loom Over Europe…
‘Freedom’ Convoys Not Just Protests. They’re Way of Life…
Putin new flagship on fire after missile strike…
US intel helped sink warship?
Pentagon denies helping Ukraine sink Moskva…
Russia says it won’t use nukes in Ukraine, despite threatening rhetoric…
Can the political melodrama in Pakistan be called democracy?
Interior minister Sanaullah announces crackdown on ‘immoral’ content on social media…
The rise and fall — and rise again — of the Philippines’ Marcos family…
UK Conservatives lose London strongholds, in blow to Boris Johnson…
More moving out of major cities and opting for southeastern states…
Flight turns back as pilot hadn’t completed flying test…
Bird Flu Outbreak Nears Worst Ever With 37 Million Dead…
Food Prices Near Record…
Baby formula shortage worsens…
Monkey steals key evidence including potential murder weapon to halt trial…
STUDY: Chili Peppers May Hold Key To Beating All Forms Of Cancer…
Daily Serving Of Spinach, Oranges Wards Off Dementia?
Armed gang robs CHANEL boutique in Paris…
Dr. Oz Accused of violating foreign agent law…
Is Nepal Going the Sri Lanka Way?
Property taxes on homes rise to $328 billion…
State Took Her Home Because She Missed $900 in Property Taxes…
Dow plunges 1100 points, wiping out Wednesday’s surge…
STOCK SLAUGHTER…
TECH COLLAPSE…
African students fleeing Ukraine endure hardship in France…
U.S. Intel Helping Ukraine Kill Generals…
Putin practices nuke strikes, chemical attack…
Unexplained attacks inside Russia raise prospect of wider conflict…
Moscow denies plans to declare war on May 9…
Why Has Putin Shown Restraint?
Man opens emergency door, walks on wing after United flight lands in Chicago…
Tom Cruise makes epic helicopter entrance at ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ world premiere…
Qatar Will Help Fund Musk’s Twitter…
America’s Blue-Red Divide About to Get Starker…
Drone swarms can now fly autonomously through thick forest…
Material being prepared for my character assassination: Khan
Says Fox News analyst’s remarks ‘reaffirmation’ of US conspiracy behind his ouster…
Global Systemic Transition Has Accelerated –Using ‘Arsenal of Democracy’…
NOW BLINKEN INFECTED…
Covid deaths top 1 million in USA…
MODERNA $21 billion in ‘vaccine’ sales…
WORLD’S RICHEST MAN TO MAKE USERS PAY TO TWEET?
WORLD HEADLINES…
Hearing takes a bizarre turn as GOP senator asks if new disinfo board will investigate Clinton sleeping with interns…
World lost forest area greater than size of UK in 2021: Report
Biden calls MAGA the ‘most extreme political organization in American history’…
‘Buy now, pay later’ sending TIKTOK generation spiraling into debt…
In Mexico, One Cartel Is Cleared, but Others Storm In…
Army officer convicted in first known virus court-martial…
Gates says Musk could make ‘misinformation’ worse…
Brazil’s Most Popular President Returns From Exile…
Promise to Save Nation…
New York hospitalizations triple in month…
Plastic AND paper bags banned at NJ grocery stores…
Robot chef learns to chew, taste, alter seasoning…
Trade Deficit Widens to Record…
Biden highlights fiscal responsibility…
From coffee to ketchup, retailers seek ‘shields’ as inflation runs riot…
World Hunger to Worsen After Spiking 25%…
China Wants Its Investments in Afghanistan to Be Safer Than in Pakistan…
Ms. Marvel to be Released in Theaters in Pakistan…
Khan Was An Experiment That Went Wrong…
KHAN tweets: Next Eid we will be on the road to Haqeeqi Azadi…
…urges Supreme Court to take action against ‘horse-trading’
‘We will decide best time for elections’: Rana Sanaullah
Khan’s ouster and rebranded democracy…
NOI Tueday May 3, 2022
France on brink of war as Putin ready to ‘tip’ Macron into Ukraine conflict?
Coup rumors grow in Moscow…
Pope Says NATO Started War!
Russian Tycoon Criticized War. Retribution Was Swift…
Ex-KGB Agent: Putin probably suffering from early stages of Dementia…
Now so paranoid ‘can be compared to Stalin’…
Top general visits war front…
400 troops dying a day…
2 Naval Boats Sunk?
More danger than Cuban Missile Crisis…
BOOK: Trump wanted to shoot George Floyd protesters…
‘In the legs or something?’
WINTER IN MAY! 15 inches of snow coats Nebraska…
CDC Tracked Millions of Phones to See If Americans Followed Lockdown Orders…
WORLD HEADLINES
Congress, BJP lock horns over Rahul Gandhi’s viral nightclub video…
Blasphemy case against Imran Khan draws censure….
Bajwa spends Eid with troops at LoC…
Will Pakistan tilts toward Saudi Arabia?
NOT AGAIN! NYC raises covid alert level as new cases surpass threshold…
Kamala Harris finally tests negative…
Biggest Foreign Treasury Buyer Quietly Selling Billions…
Record Number Of Americans Quit Jobs; Openings Surpass Unemployed By 5.6 Million…
Stocks and Bonds Falling in Lockstep at Pace Unseen in Decades…
‘Bubble’ hitting 50% of market, top investor warns…
Another Energy Price Spike: Electric Bills…
Drone carrying guns intercepted flying into Canada…
America flexes maritime muscles; Tests 2,000-pound ‘quicksink’ bomb…
Biden’s Dangerous New Ukraine Endgame: No Endgame…
CIA Chief Met Saudi Crown Prince in Push to Mend Ties…
Holy City or Theme Park? Israel Plans Zip Line for Ancient Jerusalem…
App Test For Brain Diseases Via ‘Eye Selfies’…
Navy Officer Allegedly Forced Recruits to Drink Semen With Fish Sauce…
Climate Change Will Test India, Pakistan Limits Of Human Survival…
Become a Joker Instead of Robber (Video)
Here’s why you should watch these four Pakistani films this Eidul Fitr…
Biden’s trip to Alabama to highlight importance of US anti-tank missiles in Ukraine fight…
Sends ‘warmest wishes’ to Muslims on Eidul Fitr…
Trump asks New York court to stop fining him $10,000 daily for refusing to turn over documents…
Spanish prime minister’s phone hacked with Pegasus spyware in 2021…
UPDATE: Russia accuses Israel of supporting neo-Nazis…
Pope says he wants to meet Putin in Moscow…
SONY Refuses Chinese Demand to Scrub Statue of Liberty From ‘SPIDER-MAN’…
STUDY: Direction Your Bed Faces Could Be Making Sick…
Protesters have gathered outside the US Supreme Court following reports that abortion rights could be overturned…
END OF THE Roe v. Wade decision
OPINION LEAKS!
HUNT FOR SOURCE
BREACH FROM THE BENCH
The original Roe v. Wade ruling was leaked, too!
Decision will allow EACH STATE to decide whether to restrict or ban abortions…
The 26 places where will be illegal…
‘Roe was egregiously wrong from the start,’ Alito writes….
ROBERTS DOES NOT WANT TO COMPLETELY OVERTURN?
Police Rush Up Barriers Around Supremes… Protests erupt…
Leak stuns nation on three fronts…
Who was it? Speculation over source…
‘The Court has no comment’…
Reporter speaks about breaking story of a lifetime…
Pelosi and Schumer slam ‘one of the worst’ decisions in history…
BIDEN: Woman’s right to choose is fundamental…
Issue Could Reshape Midterms…
Covid Infection Can Age Brain By 20 Years, Lower IQ Significantly…
Study into mRNA vaccine death rates sends ‘danger signals’…